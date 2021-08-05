“A strange move” – Former Arsenal ace responds to James Maddison transfer rumours

Former Arsenal striker Paul Dickov has responded to recent transfer rumours linking Leicester City playmaker James Maddison with Arsenal.

There has been plenty of talk about Maddison’s future in recent times, while CaughtOffside understands he’s one of a number of targets for the Gunners in the attacking midfield department, along with names like Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

Dickov, however, admits he can’t understand the logic in Maddison leaving Leicester for Arsenal right now, given the current state of both clubs.

Although Arsenal are undoubtedly the bigger name in terms of their history, Leicester seem to be a side on the up at the moment after a fine few years in the Premier League.

The Foxes stunned world football by winning the title in 2015/16, and since then they’ve built a strong squad under Brendan Rodgers to establish themselves as genuine top four contenders.

Dickov, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their new season 5-a-side Bet, has sent a clear message to Maddison about staying at the King Power Stadium instead of opting to move to the Emirates.

“I’d be very surprised if James Maddison leaves Leicester this summer,” Dickov said. “He’s such an important part of how Brendan Rodgers likes to play, and when you’ve got the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka up-front, you need someone like Maddison playing in behind them to create those chances.

MORE: Deal agreed: Arsenal star to complete £25m move away

“James Maddison is key to opening defences up, so it would be a strange move to see him join Arsenal.

“I might be annoying Arsenal fans here, but you’ve got to say Leicester are ahead of them right now. If you’re James Maddison, you’ve just won the FA Cup, you’ve got European football this year, look at the trajectory of the club, why would you want to leave?”