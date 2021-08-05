James Maddison to Arsenal transfer odds tumble amid growing speculation

The James Maddison to Arsenal transfer is looking increasingly likely if the latest bookies odds are anything to go by.

The Leicester City playmaker is a top creative player who could be an ideal long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil at Arsenal, with he and others like Houssem Aouar understood to be on the Gunners’ radar this summer.

Ladbrokes have now been in touch to inform us that you can now get odds as low as 1/5 on Maddison making Arsenal his next move, down from 4/11 at the end of July.

The bookies are also offering odds on clubs like Aston Villa and AC Milan snapping up the England international, though it seems big names like Manchester United and Chelsea are not considered particularly likely destinations for him.

Maddison has been an important player for Leicester, but the Foxes are used to cashing in on their stars on a profit, as they’ve done to great success in the past with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire.

Arsenal fans will now hope Maddison is the latest to quit Leicester, and that he’ll be heading to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

James Maddison’s next club odds (Ladbrokes)

Arsenal – 1/5

Aston Villa – 16/1

AC Milan – 20/1

Tottenham – 20/1

Chelsea – 25/1

Man Utd – 25/1