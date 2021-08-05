Man United attacker joins La Liga side on loan

La Liga side CD Alaves have announced the resigning of Manchester United attacker Facundo Pellistri on a season-long loan.

Pellistri, 19, joined United on the deadline day of last year’s summer transfer window following a £7.65m move from Uruguayan side CA Penarol.

After being introduced to life in Manchester by way of the club’s youth side, Pellistri, who impressed by contributing to four goals in his first eight appearances, was then allowed to join CD Alaves for the second half of last season.

Despite impressing during the Red Devils’ pre-season, most notably with a brilliant goal against Derby County last month, the club’s hierarchy has now allowed the teenager to spend next season back in Spain.

Official confirmation that the young South American will spend the 2021-22 campaign back with CD Alaves was confirmed on the club’s official website.

During his previous stay with the Spanish outfit, Pellistri scored twice and assisted another four goals in 37 appearances, in all competitions.