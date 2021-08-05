Man United defender in talks with newly promoted side over summer loan move

With his name way down in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s full-back pecking order, defender Brandon Williams is understood to be keen to spend next season out on loan in order to rack up some much-needed first-team minutes. One club rumoured to be in the hunt for the English defender is newly promoted side Norwich City.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Canaries are hopeful they can add some quality to their ranks in time for the new 2021-22 season.

It has been noted that Manchester United and Norwich City are in talks over the possibility of seeing Williams make a temporary switch but a suitable fee has yet to be agreed.

Williams, 20, made his senior debut back in 2019 and since then has gone on to start just 13 Premier League matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With his development halted, the 2021-22 season is likely to be a hugely significant one in the career of the young Red Devil.

MORE: Former Man Utd star praises improved transfer strategy and sets ambitious target for Solskjaer this season

The Athletic believe that in light of Norwich City’s pursuit, the defender himself is keen for a move to materialise.