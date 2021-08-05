Heart-wrenching details of the death of Michael Ballack’s son have emerged following a local police statement.

It was confirmed earlier today that Ballack’s son, Emilio, had tragically passed away at the age of 18 following an accident.

The son of the former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Germany star died following an incident on a quad bike in Portugal.

And local police have now confirmed the heart-breaking details of the incident.

An officer based at Grandola near Troia said via The Mirror: “I know the dead man was the son of a well-known footballer but I don’t have details about who it was.

“The accident happened at the family home. The quad rider wasn’t on a public road and his was the only vehicle involved.

“The quad was on an uneven piece of land and at this stage it appears to have gone backwards and as it did fell on top of the victim and crushed him.”

As mentioned in the same report, there were efforts to revive Emilio at the site but they were unsuccessful and the youngster was pronounced dead at the location of the accident.

The body has since been taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the city of Santiago de Cacem, and trained counsellors have been sent to the family home in Portugal to assist Emilio’s family members.

Emilio is the eldest of three of Ballack’s children, and he joined his father in Portugal after the former midfielder moved there to recover from a removal of a tumour from near his spinal cord last year, according to the report.