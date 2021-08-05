More Messi hurt for Barcelona as his next move could result in Real Madrid signing their dream target

The Lionel Messi situation is a strange one because there’s been talk about him leaving for so long, but it still doesn’t feel like anybody actually thought it would happen so soon.

Everything pointed to him signing a new long-term deal and seeing out his final great days at Barca, but the massive twist came today after it was confirmed by Barca that he’s leaving:

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

It’s such a massive blow for Barca anyway, but the fact that it’s come as such a shock and this close to the season could really hurt them as they try to find a way to move on.

Obviously Messi is leaving is massive for their rivals Real Madrid, but a report from The Mirror has explained how this could get so much worse for the Catalans.

There are very few clubs in the world who can afford Messi – PSG are one team who can, and signing the Argentine star would then open up the possibility of the Parisians letting Kylian Mbappe move to Real.

That would allow Madrid to sign their dream summer target while also seeing Barca lose their greatest ever player, but you can be sure Atletico Madrid are looking at all of this turmoil and rubbing their hands together ahead of their title defence.