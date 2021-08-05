Newcastle could allow star to join Premier League rivals in a swap transfer

Swap transfers make so much sense just now when clubs are struggling for money, as it allows various teams to keep things fresh without having to find the funds for a fee.

With every swap there tends to be a winner and a loser as somebody tends to get the better value, so it would be interesting to see what Newcastle United fans make of the latest rumours surrounding Sean Longstaff.

Longstaff has had his issues with injuries but he’s a very good midfielder and he supports the club, but it’s thought that a swap deal with Everton could be a possibility.

The report claims that Tom Davies would move in the opposite direction to join the Magpies. The England U21 international is also talented and was once tipped for big things, but it does feel like he’s stalled a bit and he’s now just seen as a fairly average Premier League midfielder.

It’s hard to say that he would be an upgrade for Newcastle so they should be looking to push for some money on top of this too,