Official: Jack Grealish signs for Manchester City from Aston Villa

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Grealish was captain at Villa Park and worshipped like a god, but his ambition for silverware has seemingly out-weighed his loyalty to his boyhood club, which has led to him jumping ship.

As a result, he’s signed for the club who have made light work of clearing up the domestic trophies on offer in recent seasons, Manchester City, penning a six-year deal, as has been confirmed on the club’s official website.

CaughtOffside exclusively revealed at the end of June that Grealish to Man City was agreed in principle, with the deal thought to have been in the works for some time.

It’s also our understanding, as reported over the weekend, that Grealish will bank £360K-a-week as a Man City player, making him the third best paid player in the Premier League.

He will now join up with the Man City squad in time for the Community Shield at the weekend against Leicester City. Though, it’s unclear if he’ll play any part, having only recently returned from holiday.

