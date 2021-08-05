Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential loan transfer swoop for Tottenham youngster Oliver Skipp this summer.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Tottenham and could still be a part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team plans at the club this season, though it might also be that he’s sent out on loan again.

Skipp impressed in his time on loan at Norwich City last term, helping the Canaries win promotion to the Premier League, and they could be alongside Newcastle as suitors for him this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, with Skipp clearly looking like someone with a big future in the game, whose career is now at an important point.

If Spurs are not ready to give him opportunities in their first-team yet, then another loan move could be good for him to gain that much-needed top-level experience and show what he can do in the Premier League.

Tottenham might also live to regret it, however, if they don’t show faith in this big prospect who might make an impact elsewhere if he can’t get into Nuno’s first XI.

Arsenal saw that when they loaned Joe Willock to Newcastle last season, with the youngster scoring seven goals during his stint at St James’ Park, showing that he could surely have made an impact if he’d been given more chances at the Emirates Stadium.