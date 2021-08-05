Paul Pogba is not going anywhere just yet despite transfer links with Paris Saint-Germain.

The French superstar rejected a contract offer from Manchester United this summer, and with just one year remaining on his deal, the Reds are well aware they may need to sell the midfielder if he does not want to stay.

With that in mind, PSG are reportedly chasing a deal, as mentioned by the Daily Mail, and in the same report, it’s claimed Pogba is not in an immediate rush to sort his future.

In fact, it’s claimed the midfielder will feature in Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League season, against Leeds United.

And that may not be the end of his participation for the Reds, with Pogba only promising to decide on his future some time before the end of the transfer window.

That could mean he features again for United even after the Leeds game.

According to the report, United remain keen to tie the 28-year-old down to a new contract, while PSG are still interested in pulling off a deal this summer.