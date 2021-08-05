Paul Pogba will reportedly start the season with Manchester United, but his future remains unresolved amid transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international seems prepared to bide his time over a decision on his future, according to the Telegraph, with a move to PSG perhaps still possible, even if it’s not looking like happening imminently.

Pogba has been an important player for Man Utd down the years, but he’s also divided opinion in a somewhat inconsistent spell at Old Trafford that has not delivered a huge amount of success.

On his day, there’s no question that Pogba is a world class talent, but he’s just never quite looked at home in this United side, and it could make sense for him to try a new challenge elsewhere.

The Telegraph note, however, that a move to PSG would not be without its own complications, due to the club’s fans perhaps not being that keen on the 28-year-old joining them due to his mother being a big fan of their rivals Marseille.

This will be one to watch in the coming weeks, however, as the Pogba transfer rumours are unlikely to die down and could go down to the wire.