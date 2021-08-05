Manchester United still haven’t officially completed the signing of Raphael Varane more than a week since they agreed a deal with Real Madrid.

It already feels like forever since United agreed a £43million deal with Real Madrid to sign Varane, but the contract between the Reds and the defender is still yet to be signed.

There is next-to-no doubt the deal will go through, but travel complications due to the pandemic have meant the deal has run on.

Having said that, it seems the completion of the deal is now close, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Varane will finally fly to Manchester today.

Confirmed. Raphaël Varane ready to fly to Manchester today, contract until June 2025 + option 2026 set to be signed after quarantine and medical. ??? #MUFC https://t.co/gc9dq0Q9k7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

The report claims the medical will take place once Varane’s quarantine ends, which could be as soon as five days, as long as he tests positive on his test to release test.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, United are planning to get Varane signed up and registered ahead of the registration deadline for the first Premier League matchweek, on Friday, August 13.

That should mean the France international is in place and ready to play for United in their Premier League opener against Leeds United next weekend.