West Ham squad want Saïd Benrahma to be played in new position, ITK claims

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham ‘ITK’ westhamonline has claimed that the Hammers squad want to see Saïd Benrahma fielded in the ‘number ten’ role, rather than out wide.

Benrahma initially joined West Ham on loan at the tail end of last summer, before the move was made permanent in the winter.

The Algerian showed flashes of brilliance during his debut campaign in the Premier League but struggled to assume the role of the match-winner that many fans anticipated he would be.

Benrahma will be looking to improve on his accomplishments last campaign as he heads into the 2021/22 season with a full pre-season under his belt.

Could Benrahma thrive in a new role at West Ham?

Could a change of position be on the cards, too?

As per West Ham Twitter ‘ITK’ westhamonline, the players are hoping that David Moyes will use Benrahma as a ‘number ten’, rather than as a winger, where he was previously fielded.

