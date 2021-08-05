Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has piled the pressure onto Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by saying it’s now vital the team wins silverware after a strong transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a difficult few years since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, with their last trophy coming with the 2017 Europa League final win under Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has done some impressive work since taking over at Old Trafford, and has recently been rewarded with a new contract.

Still, Chadwick feels it’s now time for his old team-mate to take the team a step further after being shown patience and being given the chance to build something at United.

Praising Man Utd’s better work in the transfer market this year, Chadwick told CaughtOffside that he felt this could be the season his old club are really back in the running to win big trophies like the Premier League and the Champions League.

“I think this season it’s imperative that the club wins some silverware,” Chadwick said. “We’ve shown improvement with Ole in charge, he’s been given time to build something.

“After the real disappointment of last summer’s transfer window, when deals being done so late probably didn’t help the club. Now we’ve done some earlier business, with Sancho giving a real buzz around the club, while Varane is a real leader and could be really important. He’s a really strong defender and looks like a fantastic partner for Harry Maguire.

“The pressure’s always on at United to win trophies. But I think it’s a pressure this squad will thrive under.

“I’m probably as confident as I’ve ever been since Sir Alex Ferguson left about really achieving something this season, whether it’s the Premier League or the Champions League.

“I think this is the season we’re going to really start to see that the faith that’s been placed in Ole will come to fruition. He knows the job, knows the players, and now’s the time for something really big to be achieved.”