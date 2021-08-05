Tottenham fans will not have to wait long for the signing of Cristian Romero to be confirmed.

That’s according to the latest reports with Spurs finally set to conclude their chase of the Argentine centre-back following a summer in pursuit.

Romero only made his loan move to Atalanta permanent this summer, the Serie A club moving to snap the defender up from rivals Juventus after activating their option to buy.

Just weeks later, Atalanta now look to set to make a huge profit with Tottenham closing in on a deal worth €55 million.

And according to ESPN, Spurs expect to close the deal within the next 48 hours.

Romero is already said to have completed the first part of his medical and it’s expected there will be no issues from here on out.

That will be music to the ears of Tottenham fans with Nuno Espirito Santo desperate to improve his defence this summer.

Romero will be the second most expensive signing in Spurs’ history, just behind Tanguy Ndombele’s €60million.