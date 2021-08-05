Official: Tottenham confirm agreement has been reached for sale of defender

Tottenham have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Cambridge United for the transfer of defender Jubril Okedina.

Okedina, a product of Tottenham’s academy, joined Cambridge United back in the January transfer window on an initial loan deal.

The 20-year-old went on to make 15 appearances in the second-half of the season, the first 15 appearances of his professional footballing career.

With manager Mark Bonner have steered the club to promotion to the third tier of English football, emphasis turned to reinforcing the squad ahead of the new season.

Re-signing Okedina was clearly seen as an important step to achieve that, with an agreement today having been reached to sign the defender permanently.

We have reached agreement with @CambridgeUtdFC for the permanent transfer of Jubril Okedina. We wish Jubril all the best for the future. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 5, 2021

? NEW ARRIVAL! ? Welcome back to the U’s, Jubril Okedina. ?? #CamUTD — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) August 5, 2021

Okedina had virtually no prospect of breaking into the first-team setup at Spurs and as result the parties have decided to cut ties.

Tottenham look set to welcome a new centre-back through the door in Cristian Romero, who is only 23-years-old himself, with Fabrizio Romano having given the move the ‘here we go’.