Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier remains keen on a potential transfer to Manchester United.

However, Atletico’s demands are currently holding up the deal, with the Spanish champions said to be asking for around £35million for the England international, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, speaking on The Done Deal Show.

Watch the video below as O’Rourke provides an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Trippier, stating that the former Tottenham man would like to move back to the Premier League this summer, but suggests it could require the Red Devils to sell players before they can afford to pay Atletico what they want for the defender…

United would do well to bring in Trippier as an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been a solid performer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but lacks the attacking quality of players like Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James at their rivals.

Trippier could therefore be a smart signing to allow United to play with wing-backs and perhaps shift Wan-Bissaka into a back three.