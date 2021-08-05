The presence of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea has reportedly proven a key factor in persuading Romelu Lukaku to accept a transfer back to his former club.

The German tactician has been keen to land Lukaku for the Blues, and The Athletic report that he seems to have had an important role in leading Lukaku to a change of heart over leaving Inter Milan to return to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku has shone for Inter and helped guide them to glory in Serie A last season, and yesterday it was CaughtOffside’s understanding that the Belgium international was not necessarily likely to push to join Chelsea.

This fast-moving situation has always been slightly up in the air, however, and The Athletic now claim Lukaku is keen to link up with Tuchel in west London.

This certainly looks like a deal with great potential for Chelsea, with Lukaku a clear upgrade on misfiring forward Timo Werner, who managed only six Premier League goals last season.

Lukaku, by contrast, has a proven record in English football, whilst also showing some of the best form of his career in his two years at the San Siro.

Chelsea fans will be delighted if this move comes off, and it seems they’ll once again have Tuchel to thank, with the former Paris Saint-Germain boss truly working wonders since taking over the club.