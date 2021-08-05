Video: Brazil midfielder comments on the gold medal match against Spain

Brazil and Spain will play for the gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo to close out the summer of tournaments that football has seen.

Ahead of the gold medal match, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Bruno Guimarães spoke to the media, highlighting some of the strengths that Spain will bring to the matchup.

Furthermore, the Spanish national team will have six players on their Olympic squad that had competed in this year’s UEFA Euro: goalkeeper Unai Simón, defenders Eric García and Pau Torres, midfielders Pedri and Mikel Oyarzábal, and striker Dani Olmo.

“Spain brought more experienced players, more well-rounded, with passage in the Euro Cup. It’s a great team. We will start studying from tomorrow to try to neutralize the strengths and what we can explore,” Guimarães said.

“It’s going to be a really tough game, a good game for football lovers; it’s going to be a cool game to watch. But in our team, for example, me, Richarlison, Douglas Luiz, Daniel Alves, Diego Carlos, we already have a lot of experience in European football as well.”