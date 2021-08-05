(Video) Liverpool duo’s quick-fire double gives Reds pre-season lead vs. Bologna

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is back in action on Thursday where they are taking on Italian side Bologna in a pre-season friendly.

Currently preparing for the new 2021-22 season, which is now just over a week away from kicking off, Klopp has been given another opportunity to see his high-flying Reds in action.

Playing away to Bologna, it has taken the 2019-20 champions less than 20-minutes to lead two nill following an opener from Diogo Jota which was quickly doubled by strike partner Sadio Mane.

??| Jota looking sharp early on! pic.twitter.com/CqQXuEALkt — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) August 5, 2021

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV

Mane makes it 2-0 Bologna cannot play out from the back at all pic.twitter.com/TvGWSGJLQh — CF Comps (@CF_Comps9) August 5, 2021

