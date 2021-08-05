Menu

(Video) Liverpool duo’s quick-fire double gives Reds pre-season lead vs. Bologna

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is back in action on Thursday where they are taking on Italian side Bologna in a pre-season friendly.

Currently preparing for the new 2021-22 season, which is now just over a week away from kicking off, Klopp has been given another opportunity to see his high-flying Reds in action.

MORE: Former Man Utd star praises improved transfer strategy and sets ambitious target for Solskjaer this season

Playing away to Bologna, it has taken the 2019-20 champions less than 20-minutes to lead two nill following an opener from Diogo Jota which was quickly doubled by strike partner Sadio Mane.

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV

More Stories / Latest News
Grealish’s Man City arrival could open door for La Liga giants to make move for wide-man
Heart-wrenching details behind death of Michael Ballack’s son emerge as police make statement
“Fascinating” – Ben White’s agent praises “very impressive” Arsenal recruitment process following transfer

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV

More Stories Diogo Jota Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.