Wesley Fofana prognosis: How long the Leicester City star could be ruled out of action

Foxes of Leicester have provided some early insight into how long Wesley Fofana could be missing for Leicester City.

Fofana, signed by Leicester in the summer of 2020, wasted no time establishing himself as one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League, as well as one of the most promising young defenders in the world.

He will have been adamant that this year was his year, but a cruel injury suffered during a pre-season friendly with Villarreal on Wednesday evening appears to have derailed Fofana’s season before it’s even begun.

While the dust is yet to settle on the incident, the emphasis immediately turns to getting Fofana fit and back in action as soon as possible, with Foxes of Leicester considering when that could be.

How long Leicester's Wesley Fofana should be out injured with fractured fibula.

Their report claims that Fofana could ‘only’ be out for three or four months, though it’s unclear whether enough information has been gathered to come to a definitive conclusion at this point in time.

Ultimately, Brendan Rodgers and the Leicester City fanbase face a nervous wait to discover the FULL extent of the injury, which likely won’t happen until further tests and scans are conducted.