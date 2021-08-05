A deal is reportedly in place for Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock to seal a permanent transfer to Newcastle United for £25million.

The 21-year-old shone on loan at Newcastle last season, scoring seven goals in seven consecutive games for the Magpies to help them secure Premier League survival.

Many Arsenal fans will surely have been hoping to see Willock get more playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side next season, but it looks like the Gunners are ready to sell him to Newcastle.

According to 90min, Arsenal have told Willock he can make the move to St James’ Park, with a £25m agreement in place and just a final decision from the player holding things up.

MORE: Arsenal urged to beat Liverpool to Ligue 1 star

The England Under-21 international came up through Arsenal’s academy, so it surely won’t be an easy decision for him to leave his boyhood club.

Still, Newcastle look a good club for him at this stage in his career, with Steve Bruce clearly playing a key role in his recent development.

NUFC supporters will certainly be hoping this move can be finalised after the tremendous impact Willock had at the club last season.