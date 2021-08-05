Liverpool in contact with Italian giants over striking agreement for sale of winger

Lazio are in contact with Liverpool over the possibility of striking a deal to sign Xherdan Shaqiri, according to claims made by Todo Fichajes.

Shaqiri, an undoubtedly talented player if a little inconsistent, has been unable to establish himself as a starter at Liverpool, to the surprise of absolutely nobody.

As good as the Switzerland star can be on his day, those days are few and far between at club level, with Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah significantly more reliable.

It’s no surprise to hear Shaqiri being linked with a move away from Anfield this summer, and if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Lazio are currently favourites to strike a deal.

The report claims that talks have already been held between the Italian side and Liverpool, with a fee of €15M [£12.8M] thought to be enough to convince the Reds to sell.

Shaqiri has previously expressed interest in playing for Lazio, having been quoted by Football Italia just last month saying, on record:

“I have been following Lazio for a long time, they are a top team. In general, due to my characteristics, I like to play more attacking football and Sarri practices it. It would be intriguing.”

While the green light from Shaqiri will give Lazio significant encouragement, they’ll need to reach an agreement with Liverpool if they want to stand any chance of getting him through the door.