Barcelona new signing unhappy at the club over broken Lionel Messi promises

According to an exclusive report by La Porteria, Sergio Aguero is looking to leave Barcelona after Lionel Messi’s exit was confirmed.

Aguero finally departed Manchester City at the end of last season after a glittering decade at the Etihad.

After several weeks of speculation, Aguero put pen-to-paper on a move to Barcelona, linking up with close friend and international teammate Lionel Messi.

MORE: Manchester United showed interest in signing Lionel Messi after Barcelona cut ties

Unfortunately for Aguero, Barcelona were unable to keep the promise of him playing alongside Messi, with the footballing icon’s departure being confirmed on Thursday night.

As per La Porteria, that has left Aguero unsure if he wants to continue at the Nou Camp, despite never having played a competitive game for the club.

?? ÚLTIMA HORA ?? Agüero vol marxar del Barça aquest estiu ?Us ho explica La Porteria Detalls aquí?https://t.co/5hpMno0aSz — La Porteria (@Laporteriabtv) August 6, 2021

The report claims that Aguero is angry with Barcelona for not keeping their promises in regards to Messi, with his future at the club now looking difficult.

It would be a quite extraordinary development if Aguero too were to walk out the door, so soon after he made the decision to sign for Barca in the first place.