Arsenal handed major boost as striker refuses to help rival’s facilitate mega transfer

Champions League holders Chelsea appear dead set on signing a new striker and after failing to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, the Blues have now turned their attention to former striker Romelu Lukaku.

Currently plying his trade in Serie A for champions Inter Milan, Lukaku, 28, previously of Chelsea before joining Everton and then later Manchester United, has been heavily linked with a stunning return to his old stomping ground.

It has been reported earlier this week by leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that the Blues’ hierarchy is preparing to offer well over £90m in exchange for the prolific Belgian.

However, should the Nerazzurri sanction a move for their attacking talisman, a replacement will certainly be needed and that could prompt somewhat of a transfer merry-go-round in Italy’s top-flight.

Should Lukaku depart, Inter Milan are expected to pursue Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata which would open the door for the Bergamo side to target Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham.

However, if a recent claim from Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law is anything to go by, seeing Abraham make way for Lukaku may be easier said than done with the player reluctant to help his employers out when it comes to signing his replacement.

“[Inter] have lined up Zapata as Lukaku’s replacement,” Law told the ‘London is Blue‘ podcast. “And Atalanta have lined up Abraham as their preferred successor to Zapata … However, Tammy will not be pushed to do Chelsea a favour.”

With Abraham reportedly reluctant to move to Atalanta, Law has hinted that the player’s stance could pave the way for Arsenal to enter the equation.

Going on to address the Gunners’ stance on the possibility of signing their rival’s outcasted striker, Law said: “Arsenal want [Tammy Abraham].

“It would present a very good opportunity for him. Arsenal’s problem is they need to sell players … in order to actually buy Tammy they need to raise quite a lot of money.”