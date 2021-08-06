The fall out at Barcelona continues as Joan Laporta looks to decrease the club’s mammoth wage bill in order that they can meet La Liga’s fair play rules, and that will see players still leaving the club before the deadline on August 31.

Regardless of whether there’s an 11th hour change to the Lionel Messi situation, Barcelona still need to reduce their incredible debt, largely due to the Josep Maria Bartomeu administration.

According to fichajes.net, one of the first players to leave could be central defender, Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman seems to be surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou at present.

To that end, the Catalans could get in some much needed money as both Aston Villa and Leicester are reportedly interested in his services, according to The Hard Tackle.

Like with many other Barcelona players, actually getting them to leave the club is proving problematic.

The last administration gave them such incredible contracts, that the players don’t want to accept less elsewhere.