Menu

Former Barcelona star Gary Lineker fires broadside at his old club over Lionel Messi fiasco

FC Barcelona
Posted by

The fall-out over Barcelona’s apparent inability to secure Lionel Messi to a new contract continues, with former star and now successful sports presenter, Gary Lineker, firing a broadside at the actions of his old club.

Although it appears that it’s a La Liga ruling which is stopping the player from signing, as Messi and Barcelona have agreed a deal, Lineker isn’t in any doubt that one of his old clubs are to blame for letting things go this far.

Covid issues notwithstanding, the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu is clearly to blame for the club getting to this point.

MORE: Last chance saloon for this Chelsea player

Lineker couldn’t resist making his point with a play on the streamline that Barca love to be known by.

There’s still some incredulity that Messi’s current predicament has been allowed to happen with suggestions being that this could be a power play by Joan Laporta to force La Liga’s hand.

More Stories / Latest News
Flamengo has initiated talks with Inter Milan midfielder in hopes of bringing him back to South America
Video: Man United’s Paul Pogba hinting at PSG move with new haircut
The five clubs that Lionel Messi could realistically join if Barcelona can’t work out a way to keep him

At present, Messi remains closer to other clubs than he does to Barcelona, however.

More Stories Gary Lineker Joan Laporta Josep Maria Bartomeu Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.