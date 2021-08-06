The fall-out over Barcelona’s apparent inability to secure Lionel Messi to a new contract continues, with former star and now successful sports presenter, Gary Lineker, firing a broadside at the actions of his old club.

Although it appears that it’s a La Liga ruling which is stopping the player from signing, as Messi and Barcelona have agreed a deal, Lineker isn’t in any doubt that one of his old clubs are to blame for letting things go this far.

Covid issues notwithstanding, the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu is clearly to blame for the club getting to this point.

Lineker couldn’t resist making his point with a play on the streamline that Barca love to be known by.

Club statement. How on earth have they got themselves in to this predicament? Mess que un club. https://t.co/0OFFHn4ItU — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) August 5, 2021

There’s still some incredulity that Messi’s current predicament has been allowed to happen with suggestions being that this could be a power play by Joan Laporta to force La Liga’s hand.

At present, Messi remains closer to other clubs than he does to Barcelona, however.