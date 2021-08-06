Chelsea hoping to complete £100M+ transfer before Sunday evening

Chelsea are hoping to tie up the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan before Sunday evening, according to The Athletic.

As is mentioned in the report, Chelsea have ramped up their efforts to sign Lukaku from Serie A champions Inter, with Thomas Tuchel still in need of a centre-forward he can rely on.

Lukaku appears to tick all the boxes from Chelsea’s perspective, but Marina Granovskaia and co need to negotiate his release from Inter before the deal can be completed.

The Athletic report that Chelsea are optimistic a deal can be done, with Lukaku willing to return to Stamford Bridge. An agreement with Inter is yet to be finalised, however.

The report notes that Chelsea are still some distance from Inter’s valuation [in excess of £100m+] of the Belgian, with the Blues also hoping to bring the price down by including players in the deal.

There appears to be a certain degree of determination from the European champions to push the deal through, but there are no guarantees at this stage.

Both Chelsea and Inter fans, for entirely different reasons, face a nervous wait to discover whether the two clubs will meet in the middle over Lukaku’s transfer.