(Video) Chelsea duo unveil new bleach-blonde hairdos… their teammates aren’t impressed

Chelsea duo Jorginho and Thiago Silva have today unveiled their new bleach blonde hairdos at the club’s Cobham training ground.

The European champions will be looking for a fast start to their Premier League campaign, as Thomas Tuchel strives to end the Blues’ four-year wait for a league title.

While that wouldn’t ordinarily be considered a drought for most clubs, and there’s others within the ‘big six’ who have had to wait significantly longer to see their side be crowned champions of England, there’s something in the water at Chelsea – winning is an expectation, rather than a target.

Whatever’s in the water in Cobham also appears to contain more than a trace of hydrogen peroxide, with two of Chelsea’s squad rocking up for training on Friday BLONDE.

Pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV

Hakim Ziyech is one of the stars of the show, describing Jorginho’s hair as “terrible,” with Antonio Rudiger also struggling to believe what’s before his eyes as the players walk out for training.

It’s not entirely clear what the thinking was here, whether it was a lost bet or the two are merely having a mid-life crisis, but two of Chelsea’s stars are going to be rocking the blonde for Wednesday night’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal.