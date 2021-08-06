Menu

(Video) Chelsea duo unveil new bleach-blonde hairdos… their teammates aren’t impressed

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea duo Jorginho and Thiago Silva have today unveiled their new bleach blonde hairdos at the club’s Cobham training ground.

The European champions will be looking for a fast start to their Premier League campaign, as Thomas Tuchel strives to end the Blues’ four-year wait for a league title.

MORE: Chelsea hoping to complete £100M+ transfer before Sunday evening

While that wouldn’t ordinarily be considered a drought for most clubs, and there’s others within the ‘big six’ who have had to wait significantly longer to see their side be crowned champions of England, there’s something in the water at Chelsea – winning is an expectation, rather than a target.

More Stories / Latest News
Harry Kane releases official statement on his absence from Tottenham training
Chelsea hoping to complete £100M+ transfer before Sunday evening
Manchester United not currently discussing move for Eduardo Camavinga

Whatever’s in the water in Cobham also appears to contain more than a trace of hydrogen peroxide, with two of Chelsea’s squad rocking up for training on Friday BLONDE.

Pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV

Hakim Ziyech is one of the stars of the show, describing Jorginho’s hair as “terrible,” with Antonio Rudiger also struggling to believe what’s before his eyes as the players walk out for training.

It’s not entirely clear what the thinking was here, whether it was a lost bet or the two are merely having a mid-life crisis, but two of Chelsea’s stars are going to be rocking the blonde for Wednesday night’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal.

More Stories Jorginho Thiago Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.