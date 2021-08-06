Menu

Chelsea targeting new midfielder but move likely to hinge on outgoings

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Despite spending upwards of £200m last summer, Chelsea’s recruitment team do not appear to be slowing down. The Blues would like to resign striker Romelu Lukaku as well as Sevilla’s highly-rated defender Jules Kounde. However, irrespective of how the next couple of weeks play out, recent claims have suggested manager Thomas Tuchel would also like to add a new midfielder to his ranks.

That’s according to Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law, who, while speaking exclusively on the ‘London is Blue‘ podcast, said: “I think Tuchel would still like another midfielder, but I do think it’s massively dependent on what happens with outgoings.”

Several Chelsea players have been linked with summer exits, including defender Kurt Zouma who was understood to be a target for David Moyes’ West Ham United.

However, following what appears to be a breakdown in talks, Law has confirmed that the French defender turned down the Hammers’ offer – seemingly ending the prospect of the two sides striking a deal.

“[Zouma]’s turned down an offer from West Ham,” Law added. “It feels like the West Ham one is gone.”

MORE: Exclusive: Man United veteran expecting to be asked to transfer shirt number to Varane

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham ace rules out new Hammers contract, already eyeing move next summer
Arsenal handed major boost as striker refuses to help rival’s facilitate mega transfer
Manchester City flexing their financial muscle again as they prepare a contract for Leo Messi

With both Kounde and Lukaku expected to cost close to £200m combined, it goes without saying that before the club’s hierarchy can even contemplate looking at a third target, they must first offload some of the squad members Tuchel deems surplus to requirements.

More Stories Jules Kounde Kurt Zouma Romelu Lukaku

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Is not makeing any reasonable by this info.by chelsea transfer targeting,normally we are federb about this stories.which persnally as chelsea make move in this summer window,by hering selling hakim z does not make any reason.we the fans here need him and love him to be here why selling him just 1 season for what.bakayoko have to leave,agree abraham,agree barkley agree,hakim z not for sell werner not for sell make your wish for lukaku and kounde to come nice signing agree.by try to sell hakim z and werner if you don’t mine you the manager will reder leave before them.we love them.how many weeks know you can make a move for ur choice reder try to sell the kis players why don’t try to kill the tearm and make a leave no like mourinho did to sell m.sallah and de burina know you try to make the same issue no way

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.