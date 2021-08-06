Chelsea targeting new midfielder but move likely to hinge on outgoings

Despite spending upwards of £200m last summer, Chelsea’s recruitment team do not appear to be slowing down. The Blues would like to resign striker Romelu Lukaku as well as Sevilla’s highly-rated defender Jules Kounde. However, irrespective of how the next couple of weeks play out, recent claims have suggested manager Thomas Tuchel would also like to add a new midfielder to his ranks.

That’s according to Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law, who, while speaking exclusively on the ‘London is Blue‘ podcast, said: “I think Tuchel would still like another midfielder, but I do think it’s massively dependent on what happens with outgoings.”

Several Chelsea players have been linked with summer exits, including defender Kurt Zouma who was understood to be a target for David Moyes’ West Ham United.

However, following what appears to be a breakdown in talks, Law has confirmed that the French defender turned down the Hammers’ offer – seemingly ending the prospect of the two sides striking a deal.

“[Zouma]’s turned down an offer from West Ham,” Law added. “It feels like the West Ham one is gone.”

With both Kounde and Lukaku expected to cost close to £200m combined, it goes without saying that before the club’s hierarchy can even contemplate looking at a third target, they must first offload some of the squad members Tuchel deems surplus to requirements.