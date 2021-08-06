Date set for Messi’s PSG unveiling at the Eiffel Tower

There was still a thought that Barcelona’s announcement about Lionel Messi was a big attempt to put some pressure on La Liga, but he really is gone and it now looks like he’s set to be unveiled by PSG next Tuesday:

#Messi is #PSG player will be presented on Tuesday at the Eiffel Tower and they are going to make a MEGA event with a special decoration for his reception. Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani did the announcement , the brother of the Emir of Qatar . ? https://t.co/FkbWINCl3V — Veronica Brunati ? (@verobrunati) August 6, 2021

PSG have had a pretty great summer as they try to ensure Champions League glory next season, but the sudden availability of Messi is huge for them and it’s hard to see how they’ll be stopped next season.

They’ll be able to unleash a front three of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe on Ligue 1 which is a terrifying thought, but it should also be enough to cause damage against any side in the world.

The fact that they’ve decided to announce him at the Eiffel Tower makes it extra special, and it shows just how big this is for the club.

There is always a chance that the egos are too much and they could spectacularly collapse if things don’t go well, but they should be box office next season after this.