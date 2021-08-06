Exclusive: Leicester City midfielder excited by Arsenal links but in no hurry to move

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been strongly linked with a move to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most talented attacking midfielders, Maddison, 24, has seen his name linked with a big summer move to the Emirates.

However, although big things look certain to await Maddison at some point in the near future, this summer may not be the window that fans see the Englishman move on.

CaughtOffside understands that although the prospect of teaming up with Arteta at Arsenal is one that excites the playmaker, the player himself is not desperate for a move to materialise.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners’ preference at this stage of the transfer window is to resign Real Madrid’s, Martin Odegaard.

Following his successful short-term loan from La Liga during the second half of last season, Odegaard is viewed as the Gunners’ prefered midfield signing.

However, addressing the likelihood of Arsenal turning their attention to Maddison, sources have admitted that it’ll all depend on whether or not the Londoners fail in their pursuit to land Real Madrid’s highly-rated Norweigan.