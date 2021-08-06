Menu

Exclusive: Leicester City midfielder excited by Arsenal links but in no hurry to move

Arsenal FC
Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been strongly linked with a move to join Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most talented attacking midfielders, Maddison, 24, has seen his name linked with a big summer move to the Emirates.

However, although big things look certain to await Maddison at some point in the near future, this summer may not be the window that fans see the Englishman move on.

CaughtOffside understands that although the prospect of teaming up with Arteta at Arsenal is one that excites the playmaker, the player himself is not desperate for a move to materialise.

Since joining the Foxes in 2018 from Norwich City, James Maddison has gone on to directly contribute to 47 goals in 118 appearances

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Gunners’ preference at this stage of the transfer window is to resign Real Madrid’s, Martin Odegaard.

MORE: Exclusive: Man United veteran expecting to be asked to transfer shirt number to Varane

Following his successful short-term loan from La Liga during the second half of last season, Odegaard is viewed as the Gunners’ prefered midfield signing.

However, addressing the likelihood of Arsenal turning their attention to Maddison, sources have admitted that it’ll all depend on whether or not the Londoners fail in their pursuit to land Real Madrid’s highly-rated Norweigan.

  1. Maddison is a much better choice fir Arsenal. Odegaard would cost 50 million and he has scored 2 goals and provided 0 assists in the half season on loan with the club. Maddison might cost more, but he is an accomplished scorer and provides the necessary assists from midfield.

    Both Lacazette and Aubameyang would benefit from Maddison signingwith the Gunners.

    Reply

