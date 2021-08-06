Just over a week before the start of the Premier League season, Man United have more than new player integration to worry about, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already under pressure to deliver silverware at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but there needs to be serious discussions had between players and staff surrounding covid.

That’s because, according to the Daily Telegraph, some first-team stars are still refusing to have the vaccine.

It’s likely to prove problematic for the club to deal with and the wider issue is that it could start to cause problems in the dressing room.

Particularly if games have to be postponed because of a Covid outbreak.

With the new campaign on the immediate horizon, this is a developing situation that needs to be quickly put to bed.

The last thing that Solskjaer needs is such upheaval ahead of the first fixture of the season.