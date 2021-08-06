Flamengo has initiated talks with Inter Milan midfielder in hopes of bringing him back to South America

Flamengo saw the departure of Gerson to Olympique de Marseille this summer. As a result, the South American giant wants to reinforce the position left open due to the transfer.

According to AS (via TNT Sports Brazil), it seems that Arturo Vidal’s old wish may be close to being fulfilled. Flamengo has initiated conversations with the 34-year-old, who never hid his desire to suit up for the Brazilian side.

Last week, Vidal bolstered his wish to continue at Inter Milan, expecting to play in the Champions League. However, the player’s desire to play in Brazil is no secret, as Maurício Isla, Chilean teammate and Flamengo player, revealed in an interview.

Vidal’s decision will likely come down to what his role is going to be with the reigning Serie A champions. If the Chile international doesn’t see much playing time this season, he’ll have to evaluate whether it’s a wise decision to ride the bench but remaining in Europe or head home to South America.