Four clubs including Southampton chasing prolific £20m valued Championship striker

Crystal Palace FC Norwich City FC
Following the recent departure of talisman Danny Ings, who joined Aston Villa earlier this week, Southampton is understood to be on the lookout for a suitable replacement. However, according to recent reports, despite targeting Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, the Saints face strong competition from at least another three Premier League sides.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Championship star could be about to make the step up to ply his trade in England’s top-flight.

The outlet notes that as well as Southampton, Armstrong, 24, is being chased by Crystal Palace and newly-promoted duo Watford and Norwich City.

Adam Armstrong (right) scored 28 goals in 40 Championship appearances last season

However, despite the strong interest being shown in him, the Daily Mail believe it is Patrick Vieira’s Eagles who are leading the charge to secure his signature following the player’s desire to move to Selhurst Park.

Blackburn is understood to be demanding £20m in exchange for the 24-year-old’s services.

Since joining the club during the winter of 2018, Armstrong has gone on to feature in 160 matches, in all competitions, racking up 64 goals and 19 assists, along the way.

