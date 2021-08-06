Fulham could see their pursuit of Flamengo’s starlet fall through

The saga between Fulham and their attempt to land Flamengo forward Rodrigo Muniz is taking another twist.

According to Brazilian media outlet Coluna do Fla, despite agreeing to an €8-million (£6.8m) fee for the Flamengo striker, Fulham could miss out on landing the 20-year-old as they failed to submit a formal proposal to the Rio de Janeiro-based club to confirm the deal.

Furthermore, along with not sending the official documents to complete the transfer, Fulham displeased the leaders of Flamengo with another stance. After agreeing on all the amounts of the deal, the English team tried to reduce from €8-million to €6-million

Middlesbrough FC, in turn, examines the situation from afar and does not rule out making a new offer for Muniz. It will be interesting to see if Middlesbrough decides to scoop the young Brazilian or whether Fulham can clean up their mess and mend fences with Flamengo to try and complete the deal for the striker.