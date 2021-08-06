Harry Kane releases official statement on his absence from Tottenham training

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has released an official statement clarifying that he has at no point refused to train.

Kane has made the headlines over the past week after his absence from Tottenham training was made public.

Sky Sports reported that Kane had decided to skip Spurs training amid interest from Manchester City, despite the fact the England captain was due back from his holidays.

Fabrizio Romano also sent out a tweet suggesting that Kane’s decision to remain absent from Nuno Espirito Santo’s sessions was related to his desire to force his way out of the club.

Kane himself has now taken to Twitter to rubbish those claims, insisting that he would never act in such an unprofessional manner and was never due to come back until tomorrow.

MORE: Pep Guardiola confirms attacker wants to leave Manchester City

The 28-year-old appears prepared to go to war with the English media over claims made which certainly threaten to damage his reputation. It’s down to you who you believe.

It feels significant that this statement has been released on the day that Pep Guardiola publicly confirmed his interest in signing Kane, but suggested Spurs are not open to negotiating.

He’s quoted by the Guardian saying:

“He is a player for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it is finished. I think Man City and many clubs in the world want to try to sign him, we are not an exception, but it depends on Tottenham.”

“It is different to Jack. He had the release [clause] and Jack is different. Harry is exceptional and we are interested in him but if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say.”

Is Kane looking to protect his standing among the Tottenham fanbase, with the expectation that the club are not going to let him go this summer? That’s pure speculation, but food for thought.