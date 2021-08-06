After appearing to turn down the chance to sign for West Ham permanently, Jesse Lingard is doing his upmost to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he’s worthy of a starting spot at Man United, though he’s unlikely to be too comforted by the manager’s recent words.

It’s the biggest of seasons for United and for Solskjaer, given the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, and the need to finally win some long-overdue silverware.

Despite helping the Hammers into Europe with his contributions in the second half of last season, Lingard clearly felt that the Red Devils had more to offer.

MORE: Last chance for this Chelsea player

However, Solskjaer is keeping his cards very close to his chest.

“Jesse has come back, been bright, he wants to fight for his place,” he was quoted as saying to MUTV, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“We lacked some options at times [last season]. Jesse is in the plans at the moment.”

Being in his plans ‘at the moment’ suggests that there might not be a long-term place for him in the starting XI.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man City advised that getting Messi for free would’ve been better than Jack Grealish at £100m Lionel Messi to force through a move to PSG after incredible Barcelona snub Video: Manchester United fan says Lionel Messi ‘couldn’t hack’ the Premier League

The Hammers will welcome Lingard back with open arms and arguably throw him straight into the starting XI, so if Man United are in any doubt as to the player’s credentials, perhaps he would be better served by wearing the claret and blue again next season.