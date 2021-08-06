Fabrizio Romano gives Lionel Messi update after Chelsea are thrown into the equation

Fabrizio Romano has provided clarification on rumours linking Chelsea with a move for Lionel Messi.

The football world was stunned on Thursday evening as Barcelona announced that they would be parting ways with Messi.

Messi has not been given the luxury to carefully plan out his next move, with the new season set to get underway and the Argentine without a club to play for.

Things have to move quickly for Messi behind the scenes, with AS reporting that Chelsea are willing to make him an offer to play for them this coming campaign.

MORE: Chelsea enter race to sign Lionel Messi

While that will undoubtedly have had Chelsea fans excited, there doesn’t appear to be any legitimate possibility on the move materialising, with Messi edging closer to PSG.

Here’s what Fabrizio Romano has had to say on the matter.

Paris Saint-Germain are confident since last hours to sign Leo Messi. Negotiations are progressing well – up to Financial Fair Play approval, PSG are convinced they can complete the agreement soon. ??? #PSG There’s no contact from Chelsea as of now – #CFC are focused on Lukaku. https://t.co/QLgy8kg6mW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

The line about Lukaku will offer Chelsea fans a degree of comfort, even if they are to be ruled out of the race for Messi. The Inter Milan star is the striker they’ve been waiting for.

Now they just need to get him through the door…