‘Lionel Messi has chosen to join PSG’ – Deal could be completed this weekend after Barcelona departure

Lionel Messi has decided to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi.

Messi is a free agent, having officially departed Barcelona when his contract expired at the tail end of June.

The assumption was that he would be renewing his contract with his beloved club, but as you’ve probably heard, it was last night announced that he wouldn’t.

That left Messi without a club, with the new season now upon us – but not for long, so it seems.

RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi has tonight taken to Twitter to reveal that Messi has given the green-light to a move to the Parc des Princes.

If this news from Bouhafsi proves to be accurate, we could be just a matter of days away from Messi being officially confirmed as a PSG player.

To think it’s only been 24 hours since the football world was stunned by the news he would not be renewing his contract with Barcelona.

It proves that anything can happen in the transfer market, as if we didn’t know it already…

