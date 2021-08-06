Menu

Lionel Messi’s astronomical salary if PSG move is completed has been revealed

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to pay Lionel Messi €40M-a-year after tax in a bid to tempt him to the Parc des Princes, according to L’Equipe.

Messi has been a free agent for over a month, but it was only on Thursday night that Barcelona confirmed they had officially cut ties with the Argentine.

Barca did not have the necessary bankroll to tie Messi down to a new contract, but you can be sure that cash-rich PSG do.

Amid increasing speculation that Messi could be heading to Paris, L’Equipe have offered some insight into Messi’s proposed contract with the French giants.

They claim he could earn €40M-a-year, net.

That is an astronomical figure, but one that we perhaps shouldn’t be surprised by when we’re talking about arguably the greatest player ever to have lived.

It also makes a mockery of FFP, with PSG already paying Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and a fair number of other squad members astronomical salaries.

You get the impression that it could only be a matter of time before Messi’s new club is officially announced. The situation has developed so rapidly.

