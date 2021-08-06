Menu

Lionel Messi to force through a move to PSG after incredible Barcelona snub

FC Barcelona
Posted by

The seismic shock of Barcelona not being able to offer Lionel Messi a new contract after all has still not dissipated the morning after the night before, however, it appears that the Argentinian is already making moves to join Paris Saint-Germain.

There are only a handful of clubs that are able to afford the No.10’s astronomical salary, with PSG clearly at the head of those.

The advantage that the French giants have is that his former club colleague, Neymar, is there, as well as international team-mates, Angel di Maria and Leandro Parades.

Not to mention that Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma help to make up an outstanding squad.

MORE: Last chance saloon for this Chelsea star

According to The Athletic, Messi has already reached out to compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona is seemingly at an end

If PSG can crunch the numbers and make things workable, the deal is a no brainer.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Manchester United fan says Lionel Messi ‘couldn’t hack’ the Premier League
Norman Whiteside’s odd comparison between Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce ahead of Everton’s season opener
Liverpool have a more viable alternative to bringing Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield

A front three of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi would surely be enough to bring them a longed-for Champions League title.

More Stories Angel Di Maria Gianluigi Donnarumm Gini Wijnaldum Kylian Mbappe Leandro Parades Lionel Messi Mauricio Pochettino Neymar Sergio Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.