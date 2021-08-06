The seismic shock of Barcelona not being able to offer Lionel Messi a new contract after all has still not dissipated the morning after the night before, however, it appears that the Argentinian is already making moves to join Paris Saint-Germain.

There are only a handful of clubs that are able to afford the No.10’s astronomical salary, with PSG clearly at the head of those.

The advantage that the French giants have is that his former club colleague, Neymar, is there, as well as international team-mates, Angel di Maria and Leandro Parades.

Not to mention that Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma help to make up an outstanding squad.

According to The Athletic, Messi has already reached out to compatriot Mauricio Pochettino.

If PSG can crunch the numbers and make things workable, the deal is a no brainer.

A front three of Mbappe, Neymar and Messi would surely be enough to bring them a longed-for Champions League title.