The news that Lionel Messi will have to leave FC Barcelona because of the incredibly poor financial situation that the new board has inherited has surprised just about everyone, however, former team-mate, Neymar, has already hinted at the Argentinian’s new destination.

There are only a couple of clubs that could realistically sign Messi, and with Manchester City having just signed Jack Grealish and being potentially interested in Harry Kane, that would all but rule them out and point Messi towards the same path which Neymar took.

Paris Saint-Germain have a lot to offer him in the forthcoming season, not least a team capable of challenging for the Champions League.

MORE: Last chance for this Chelsea player

According to the Mirror, the Brazilian liked an Instagram post from TNT Sports, which had a mocked up picture of both players hugging whilst Messi was wearing a PSG shirt.

It might be something or nothing at all, but usually where these little hints are concerned, there’s no smoke without fire.

More Stories / Latest News Fears of a Covid outbreak forcing Man United to hold vaccination talks Tottenham defender in advanced talks with Sunderland over permanent switch Lingard is performing well in Man United pre-season but Solskjaer’s message leaves a lot to be desired

Time will tell if he ends up at the Parc des Princes by the start of the new season.