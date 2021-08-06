Lukaku to Chelsea edges closer as Inter Milan decide to spend the cash on three targets

Of course there’s nothing wrong with trying to offer an out-of-favour player to try and drive a price tag down, but if the selling club has limited interest then it’s never going to happen.

Chelsea are still fighting hard to get the Romelu Lukaku transfer over the line, but it now sounds like Inter are preparing for his exit as they’ve decided to spend the transfer fee on three different players:

In many ways the targets do make sense. Denzel Dumfries was one of the standout players at Euro 2020 and they need to find a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, so he can slot into that right wing-back role and he should be a great success.

Actually replacing Lukaku with one player might be impossible as Inter will struggle to find a top-class striker who can immediately fill the void, but both Edin Dzeko and Duvan Zapata are excellent Serie A strikers with a load of goals in their career, so they can combine with Lautaro Martinez to step up next season.

There plans do effectively rule out any prospect of a swap deal so Chelsea will need to stump up the cash, but this continues to look closer and closer with each passing day.