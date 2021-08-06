Menu

Video: Man City advised that getting Messi for free would’ve been better than Jack Grealish at £100m

Manchester City
Posted by

Having only just signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record transfer fee of £100m, you’d have thought that Man City might’ve been given more credit for their transfer business, however, Trevor Sinclair thinks they’ve dropped a clanger.

During the talkSPORT Breakfast Show on Friday morning, the former City star may well have risked the wrath of his old club after suggesting that, in fact, they would’ve been better off getting Barcelona’s Lionel Messi on a free rather than paying over the odds for Grealish.

