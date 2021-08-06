It was very subtle, but there’s little doubt that Paul Pogba’s new haircut has hinted at his future footballing destination.

The midfield star has still to commit his future to Manchester United, and the longer he waits to sign a new deal with the Old Trafford giants, the more likelihood there is for him moving on.

One does have to question his choice of hair colour of course.

Why else would you be dying your barnet blue and white if not to tip a wink to Paris Saint-Germain?