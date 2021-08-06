Manchester United not currently discussing move for Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are not currently discussing a potential move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, CaughtOffside understands.

Camavinga, 18, is one of the most promising midfield prospects anywhere on the planet. It ought to come as no surprise that he’s also been one of the most spoken about players in the 2021 transfer window to date.

The Frenchman has less than 12 months left to run on his Rennes contract, a precarious situation which has done little to dampen speculation that he could depart this summer.

Manchester United are one club that have been linked with making a move for the teenager. The Red Devils have had a busy window to date and are in obvious need of upgrade in the middle of the park.

RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi has today claimed on Fabrizio Romano’s twitch.tv channel (FabrizioRomano) that Camavinga’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, is pushing for a move to Man United before the deadline.

Bouhafsi also revealed his belief that Camavinga is holding out for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, one which is looking unlikely at current.

Jonathan Barnett is looking to push Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United, but the player’s position remains unclear, Camavinga still wants PSG but that’s becoming more complicated, according to @mohamedbouhafsi. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 6, 2021