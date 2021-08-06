Menu

Manchester United not currently discussing move for Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are not currently discussing a potential move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, CaughtOffside understands.

Camavinga, 18, is one of the most promising midfield prospects anywhere on the planet. It ought to come as no surprise that he’s also been one of the most spoken about players in the 2021 transfer window to date.

The Frenchman has less than 12 months left to run on his Rennes contract, a precarious situation which has done little to dampen speculation that he could depart this summer.

Manchester United are one club that have been linked with making a move for the teenager. The Red Devils have had a busy window to date and are in obvious need of upgrade in the middle of the park.

RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi has today claimed on Fabrizio Romano’s twitch.tv channel (FabrizioRomano) that Camavinga’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, is pushing for a move to Man United before the deadline.

Bouhafsi also revealed his belief that Camavinga is holding out for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, one which is looking unlikely at current.

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham Hotspur expected to pursue three more summer targets
Chelsea enter race to sign Lionel Messi
Four clubs including Southampton chasing prolific £20m valued Championship striker

However, CaughtOffside understands that Man United are not currently in the picture when it comes to determining Camavinga’s next move.

A close club source has informed CaughtOffside that Man United do not have the necessary funds to sign Camavinga, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane already having been brought in with an outlay understood to be in excess of £100m.

Man United will need to raise cash through player sales before any move to sign a new midfielder can be considered.

It’s also CaughtOffside’s understanding that Camavinga’s preferred destination would be Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Los Blancos would be willing and able to stump up the cash to get a deal done.

Camavinga spending another season at Rennes and leaving next summer on a free transfer is still understood to be an option on the table. It all depends on the opportunities which present themselves between now and the deadline.

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.