Video: Manchester United fan says Lionel Messi ‘couldn’t hack’ the Premier League

Despite the fact that whenever he’s played against English opposition in the Champions League he’s invariably done a number on them, one Manchester United fan believes that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi wouldn’t be able to hack it in the Premier League.

The ill-informed caller into talkSPORT had a argument that centred around the Argentinian not being able to handle the physicality of the central midfield role for a team in the English top-flight, until it was pointed out to him that Messi has a free role and doesn’t play central midfield.