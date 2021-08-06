Menu

Manchester United showed interest in signing Lionel Messi after Barcelona cut ties

Manchester United DID show interest in signing Lionel Messi before he grew closer with Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Telegraph.

Messi has officially cut ties with Barcelona for good, and as is mentioned in the report by the Telegraph, the Argentine is closing in on a move to PSG.

The six-time Ballon D’Or winner is set to form an all-star attack with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, a mouthwatering possibility that’ll strike fear into the hearts of clubs across Europe.

He could have been linking up with Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes instead, were things to pan out in Manchester United’s favour.

Manchester United reportedly showed an interest in signing Lionel Messi

As per the Telegraph, sources have indicated that Man United expressed an interest in signing Messi, but the deal with PSG now appears to be too far advanced to collapse.

A club of Man United’s stature really ought to have been showing an interest in Messi, but it remains to be seen how plausible it would have been for them to meet his wage demands.

This’ll forever be a matter of ‘what if’ from Man United fans’ perspective…

