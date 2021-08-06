Menu

Memphis Depay reacts to Lionel Messi’s Barcelona exit with three emojis

FC Barcelona
Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has used three emojis to describe his emotions following Lionel Messi’s shock departure.

Depay signed for Barca on a free transfer following his release from Lyon. He will no doubt have been looking forward to linking up with Messi in attack this campaign.

Unfortunately for the Dutchman, he has been denied the possibility of playing alongside the Argentine, whose permanent exit from Barcelona was confirmed on Thursday.

Depay and the rest of the squad alike will have been left reeling by the news Messi has departed, with the 27-year-old taking Twitter to express his emotions, with just three emojis…

While Depay will be understandably disappointed, a penny for the thoughts of Sergio Aguero, who is a close friend of Messi and will likely have been banking on him sticking around.

Aguero has recently departed Manchester City, a club where he was considered a legend, to link up with international teammate Messi at the Nou Camp.

Those plans have now fallen through, for Aguero, for Depay, for everyone…

